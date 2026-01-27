UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Trading Down 3.9% on Insider Selling

UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.9% on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $14.09 and last traded at $14.33. Approximately 18,892,153 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 26,774,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.91.
Specifically, CEO Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $675,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,893,585 shares in the company, valued at $418,682,710.85. This represents a 0.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $675,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 27,983,585 shares in the company, valued at $420,313,446.70. The trade was a 0.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have weighed in on PATH. Mizuho increased their target price on UiPath from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Truist Financial set a $17.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on UiPath from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of UiPath from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.
UiPath Stock Down 3.9%
The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.80 and its 200-day moving average is $13.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.08.
UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. UiPath had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 14.79%.The business had revenue of $411.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that UiPath, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On UiPath
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PATH. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in UiPath by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 140,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 10,872 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of UiPath by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 22,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 9,257 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in UiPath by 5.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,477,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,221,000 after purchasing an additional 75,737 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 48.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.
UiPath Company Profile
UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization. Its platform's embedded AI, ML, and NLP capabilities improve decisioning and information processing; emulate human behavior allows organizations to address a myriad of use cases; emulate human behavior allows organizations to address a myriad of use cases; multi-tenant platform enterprise deployment with security and governance and Automation Cloud, which enables customers to begin automating without the need to provision infrastructure, install applications, or perform additional configurations; intuitive interface and low-code, drag-and-drop functionality; signed to enable people and automations to work together; and tracks, measures, and forecasts the performance of automations, enables customers to gain powerful insights and generate key performance indicators with actionable metric.
See Also
