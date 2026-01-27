UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Trading Down 3.9% on Insider Selling

UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.9% on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $14.09 and last traded at $14.33. Approximately 18,892,153 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 26,774,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.91.

Specifically, CEO Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $675,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,893,585 shares in the company, valued at $418,682,710.85. This represents a 0.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $675,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 27,983,585 shares in the company, valued at $420,313,446.70. The trade was a 0.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing.

Get UiPath alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on PATH. Mizuho increased their target price on UiPath from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Truist Financial set a $17.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on UiPath from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of UiPath from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

UiPath Stock Down 3.9%

The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.80 and its 200-day moving average is $13.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.08.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. UiPath had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 14.79%.The business had revenue of $411.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that UiPath, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UiPath

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PATH. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in UiPath by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 140,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 10,872 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of UiPath by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 22,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 9,257 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in UiPath by 5.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,477,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,221,000 after purchasing an additional 75,737 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 48.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization. Its platform's embedded AI, ML, and NLP capabilities improve decisioning and information processing; emulate human behavior allows organizations to address a myriad of use cases; emulate human behavior allows organizations to address a myriad of use cases; multi-tenant platform enterprise deployment with security and governance and Automation Cloud, which enables customers to begin automating without the need to provision infrastructure, install applications, or perform additional configurations; intuitive interface and low-code, drag-and-drop functionality; signed to enable people and automations to work together; and tracks, measures, and forecasts the performance of automations, enables customers to gain powerful insights and generate key performance indicators with actionable metric.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.