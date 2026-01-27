Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) Issues Earnings Results

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03, Zacks reports. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 20.48%.

NASDAQ ORRF traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $36.06. 174,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,706. Orrstown Financial Services has a 1-year low of $25.57 and a 1-year high of $38.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $703.17 million, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.82.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORRF. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 123.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 330,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,913,000 after buying an additional 182,709 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 2.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 85,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Orrstown Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,080,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Institutional investors own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ORRF shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is the bank holding company for Orrstown Bank, a community banking organization headquartered in Shippensburg, Pennsylvania. The roots of Orrstown Bank date back to 1865, and the holding company structure was established to support its growth and diversification. As a regional financial institution, Orrstown Financial Services focuses on delivering personalized banking solutions to individuals, families and businesses across Central Pennsylvania.

The company’s core offerings include a full suite of deposit products such as checking and savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

