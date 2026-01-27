Best Small Cap Stocks To Watch Today – January 27th

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II, Richtech Robotics, Nuwellis, Spring Valley Acquisition, and Brand Engagement Network are the five Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Small cap stocks are shares of publicly traded companies with relatively small market capitalizations—typically roughly $300 million to $2 billion. They often offer higher growth potential but also come with greater volatility, lower liquidity, and higher risk than larger-cap stocks, so investors generally view them as a growth-oriented, higher-risk portion of a diversified portfolio. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (IPXX)

Richtech Robotics (RR)

Richtech Robotics Inc. develops, manufactures, deploys, and sells robotic solutions for automation in the service industry. The company offers indoor transport and delivery, sanitation, and food and beverage automation solutions, such as ADAM and ARM worker robots; delivery robots, including Matradee, Matradee X, Matradee L, Richie, and Robbie; and cleaning robots comprising DUST-E SX, and DUST-E MX, as well as accessories, such as bus tubs, cup holders, magnetic tray cases, smartwatches, table location systems, and tray covers.

Nuwellis (NUWE)

Nuwellis, Inc., a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medical devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company offers Aquadex FlexFlow and Aquadex SmartFlow systems, which are used to treat patients suffering from fluid overload due to heart failure. Its Aquadex FlexFlow system includes a console, disposable blood circuit set, and disposable catheter.

Spring Valley Acquisition (SV)

Brand Engagement Network (BNAI)

Brand Engagement Network, Inc. provides conversational AI assistants. The company offers security-focused, multimodal communication, and human-like assistants. Its AI assistants are built on proprietary natural language processing, anomaly detection, multisensory awareness, sentiment, and environmental analysis, as well as real-time individuation and personalization capabilities.

