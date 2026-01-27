Klondike Gold (CVE:KG) Shares Up 7.7% – What’s Next?

Klondike Gold Corp. (CVE:KG – Get Free Report) shares were up 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 116,288 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 311,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Klondike Gold Stock Up 23.1%

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$40.56 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of -0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.84.

Klondike Gold Corp., a resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Klondike District gold project located in Dawson City, Yukon Territory. The company was formerly known as Arbor Resources Inc and changed its name to Klondike Gold Corp. in January 1996. Klondike Gold Corp. was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

