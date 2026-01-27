Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Stock Price Down 6.7% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) fell 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $62.60 and last traded at $63.7460. 2,213,730 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 2,869,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.32.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim set a $110.00 target price on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Monday, November 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Stephens started coverage on shares of Rubrik in a report on Monday, December 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rubrik in a report on Friday, December 5th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.18.

The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.16 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.57.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $350.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.19 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Rubrik has set its FY 2026 guidance at -0.200–0.160 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at -0.120–0.100 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ravi Mhatre sold 101,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.82, for a total transaction of $8,317,739.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian K. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total transaction of $759,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 349,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,513,312.10. This trade represents a 2.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 249,396 shares of company stock valued at $19,381,819. 32.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rubrik by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 61,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after buying an additional 10,443 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Rubrik by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 53,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 9,731 shares in the last quarter. Pekao Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych S.A. bought a new position in Rubrik during the fourth quarter valued at about $926,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rubrik in the 4th quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Rubrik by 499.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 21,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 18,018 shares in the last quarter. 49.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rubrik, Inc is a cloud data management and security company that delivers a unified platform for data protection, disaster recovery, compliance and intelligent data governance. Its flagship offering, the Rubrik Security Cloud, enables organizations to automate backup and recovery workflows across on-premises, edge and multi-cloud environments. By combining policy-driven orchestration with real-time threat detection, Rubrik helps clients guard against ransomware, ensure business continuity and enforce data retention requirements.

The company’s platform supports a range of services including backup and restore, long-term data archiving, replication, and disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS).

