Tele2 (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Tele2 (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company.
Several brokerages recently commented on TLTZY. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Tele2 from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tele2 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of Tele2 to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th.
Tele2 AB is a European telecommunications company headquartered in Kista, Sweden. Since its founding in 1993, the firm has developed into a full-service provider of voice, data and multimedia solutions for both consumer and business markets. Its core offerings include mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband, voice over IP, digital television services and data network solutions, alongside emerging Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine connectivity products.
Tele2 operates primarily across the Nordic and Baltic regions, with key markets in Sweden, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.
