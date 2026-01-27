A.P. Moller-Maersk (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

A.P. Moller-Maersk (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.37, but opened at $11.96. A.P. Moller-Maersk shares last traded at $12.08, with a volume of 4,770 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have commented on AMKBY. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of A.P. Moller-Maersk in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of A.P. Moller-Maersk to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded A.P. Moller-Maersk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of A.P. Moller-Maersk in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating on shares of A.P. Moller-Maersk in a report on Thursday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.
A.P. Moller-Maersk Trading Up 2.8%
A.P. Moller-Maersk (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.20). A.P. Moller-Maersk had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 8.83%.The company had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.44 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that A.P. Moller-Maersk will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.
About A.P. Moller-Maersk
A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S is a Danish integrated transport and logistics company headquartered in Copenhagen. Operating under the Maersk brand worldwide, the group provides container shipping and end-to-end logistics services, combining ocean freight with land-based transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, and supply chain management for global shippers and manufacturers.
The company’s core activities include container shipping operations, terminal services through APM Terminals, and a growing logistics and services business that offers freight forwarding, customs brokerage, inland transportation and warehousing.
