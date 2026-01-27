Japan Tob (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Japan Tob (OTCMKTS:JAPAY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.96, but opened at $18.77. Japan Tob shares last traded at $18.1140, with a volume of 2,940 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JAPAY. Zacks Research raised shares of Japan Tob from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Japan Tob in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.91. The company has a market cap of $64.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.35.

Japan Tobacco Inc (OTC: JAPAY) is a Tokyo-based multinational company primarily engaged in the manufacture and sale of tobacco products. The company’s core activities include the development, production and distribution of cigarettes and other nicotine-delivery products for domestic and international markets. Japan Tobacco also pursues business activities beyond tobacco, including pharmaceutical and processed?food operations through subsidiary units and strategic investments.

In its tobacco operations the company serves both the Japanese market and a broad international footprint through its global operating arm, Japan Tobacco International (JTI).

