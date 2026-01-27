Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $182.54, but opened at $156.97. Sanmina shares last traded at $152.3890, with a volume of 1,009,383 shares changing hands.

More Sanmina News

Here are the key news stories impacting Sanmina this week:

Get Sanmina alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Sanmina in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Sanmina Trading Down 19.7%

The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.31.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 3.03%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Sanmina has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.550 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sanmina Corporation will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Sanmina

In other news, insider Vishnu Venkatesh sold 692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total value of $103,260.24. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,506,670. This represents a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sanmina

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SANM. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its position in Sanmina by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 220 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sanmina during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in Sanmina in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 27.2% during the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 398 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sanmina

(Get Free Report)

Sanmina Corporation is a leading global electronics manufacturing services (EMS) provider specializing in the design, production and end-to-end supply chain solutions for complex electronic products. Founded in 1980, the company has built a reputation for delivering high-reliability manufacturing across a wide range of industries, including communications, computing, aerospace and defense, medical, automotive and industrial sectors.

Sanmina’s core offerings encompass product design and engineering support, precision PCB fabrication and assembly, system integration, testing, and final system deployment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.