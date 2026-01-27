Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Shares of Cadeler A/S Sponsored ADR (NYSE:CDLR – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.42, but opened at $23.75. Cadeler A/S shares last traded at $24.22, with a volume of 111,018 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CDLR. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Cadeler A/S to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cadeler A/S in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Cadeler A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Cadeler A/S Stock Up 8.4%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDLR. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Cadeler A/S by 17.7% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Cadeler A/S by 45.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cadeler A/S by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Steinberganna Wealth Management raised its position in Cadeler A/S by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Steinberganna Wealth Management now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadeler A/S during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.03% of the company’s stock.

Cadeler A/S Company Profile



Cadeler A/S is a Denmark-based specialist in offshore wind turbine installation and related services. The company operates a fleet of dynamically positioned (DP3) self-propelled jack-up vessels designed for the transportation, installation and commissioning of foundation structures, turbine towers, nacelles and blades. Cadeler’s capabilities encompass project planning, logistics coordination and offshore operations, enabling wind farm developers to deploy large-scale turbines in challenging marine environments.

The company’s two flagship vessels, Wind Orca and Wind Osprey, are equipped to work in water depths of up to 70 meters and to handle the installation of next-generation turbines.

