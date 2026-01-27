Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $70.56, but opened at $75.05. Triumph Financial shares last traded at $69.6650, with a volume of 34,560 shares.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TFIN. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Triumph Financial from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Triumph Financial in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Triumph Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.55. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.81 and a beta of 1.48.

In related news, EVP Adam D. Nelson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $195,540.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 24,832 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,549.76. This represents a 10.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TFIN. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Triumph Financial by 132.1% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 361,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,112,000 after acquiring an additional 206,010 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Triumph Financial by 130.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 303,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,719,000 after purchasing an additional 171,580 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in Triumph Financial by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 247,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,644,000 after purchasing an additional 131,678 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Triumph Financial by 1,217.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 93,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,859,000 after buying an additional 86,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Triumph Financial by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 459,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,301,000 after buying an additional 77,390 shares during the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triumph Financial, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Triumph Bank, the company delivers a broad range of commercial and retail banking services to businesses and individuals. Since its foundation, Triumph Financial has focused on building a community-oriented banking platform that emphasizes personalized service and local decision-making.

The company’s commercial banking offerings include deposit products, treasury management solutions, digital cash management, equipment financing, and commercial real estate lending.

