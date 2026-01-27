Shaftesbury Capital (LON:SHC) Given New GBX 153 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Shaftesbury Capital (LON:SHC – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 151 to GBX 153 in a research report report published on Monday,London Stock Exchange reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Shaftesbury Capital from GBX 181 to GBX 185 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 target price on shares of Shaftesbury Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 184.50.

Shares of LON SHC traded up GBX 0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 140.87. The company had a trading volume of 7,405,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,491,154. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 141.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 144.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.15. Shaftesbury Capital has a twelve month low of GBX 111.60 and a twelve month high of GBX 162.90.

Shaftesbury Capital PLC (“Shaftesbury Capital”) is the leading central London mixed-use REIT and is a constituent of the FTSE-250 Index.

Our property portfolio under management, valued at £5.2 billion, extends to 2.7 million square feet of lettable space across the most vibrant areas of London’s West End. With a diverse mix of shops, restaurants, cafés, bars, residential apartments and offices, our destinations include the high footfall, thriving neighbourhoods of Covent Garden, Carnaby, Soho and Chinatown.

