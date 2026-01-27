Community Bancorp. (OTCMKTS:CMTV) Releases Earnings Results

Community Bancorp. (OTCMKTS:CMTV – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Community Bancorp. had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 15.91%.

Shares of OTCMKTS CMTV remained flat at $28.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,933. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.40. The company has a market cap of $155.68 million, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.30. Community Bancorp. has a 12 month low of $16.99 and a 12 month high of $28.97.

Community Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for Community National Bank that provides financial services to individuals, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and municipalities in northern and central Vermont. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as standby letters of credit; and business checking and other deposit accounts, cash management services, repurchase agreements, ACH and wire transfer services, card processing, and remote deposit capture.

