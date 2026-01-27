Community Bancorp. (OTCMKTS:CMTV) Releases Earnings Results

Community Bancorp. (OTCMKTS:CMTV – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Community Bancorp. had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 15.91%.
Community Bancorp. Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CMTV remained flat at $28.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,933. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.40. The company has a market cap of $155.68 million, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.30. Community Bancorp. has a 12 month low of $16.99 and a 12 month high of $28.97.
Community Bancorp. Company Profile
