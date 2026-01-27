Insider Buying: NCC Group (LON:NCC) Insider Acquires 36,390 Shares of Stock

NCC Group plc (LON:NCC – Get Free Report) insider Mike Ettling purchased 36,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 137 per share, for a total transaction of £49,854.30.

NCC Group Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NCC Group stock traded down GBX 2.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 138. The stock had a trading volume of 1,804,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,172,184. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.15. The company has a market capitalization of £423.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 141.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 144.29. NCC Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 124 and a 52 week high of GBX 168.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 price objective on shares of NCC Group in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NCC Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 175.

About NCC Group

NCC Group is a people-powered, tech-enabled global cyber security and software escrow business.

Driven by a collective purpose to create a more secure digital future, c, 2,200 colleagues across Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific harness their collective insight, intelligence, and innovation to deliver cyber resilience solutions for both public and private sector clients globally.

With decades of experience and a rich heritage, NCC Group is committed to developing sustainable solutions that continue to meet client’s current and future cyber security challenges.

