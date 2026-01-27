Contrasting International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) & Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY)

International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Free Report) and Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares International General Insurance and Allianz”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International General Insurance $539.00 million 2.03 $135.15 million $2.76 8.89 Allianz $194.56 billion 0.85 $10.75 billion $3.01 14.51

Profitability

Allianz has higher revenue and earnings than International General Insurance. International General Insurance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allianz, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares International General Insurance and Allianz’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International General Insurance 23.76% 18.36% 5.82% Allianz 5.69% 17.38% 1.06%

Volatility & Risk

International General Insurance has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allianz has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for International General Insurance and Allianz, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International General Insurance 0 0 3 0 3.00 Allianz 1 3 1 1 2.33

International General Insurance presently has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.22%. Given International General Insurance’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe International General Insurance is more favorable than Allianz.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.2% of International General Insurance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Allianz shares are held by institutional investors. 20.1% of International General Insurance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

International General Insurance pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Allianz pays an annual dividend of $1.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. International General Insurance pays out 7.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Allianz pays out 39.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. International General Insurance has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

International General Insurance beats Allianz on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International General Insurance

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. It is involved in underwriting a portfolio of specialty risks, including energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, professional lines, financial institutions, motor, marine liability, contingency, marine, treaty, and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Amman, Jordan.

About Allianz

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company’s Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers. Its Life/Health segment provides a range of life and health insurance products on an individual and a group basis, such as annuities, endowment and term insurance, and unit-linked and investment-oriented products, as well as private and supplemental health, and long-term care insurance products. The company’s Asset Management segment offers institutional and retail asset management products and services to third-party investors comprising equity and fixed income funds, and multi-assets; and alternative investment products that include real estate, infrastructure debt/equity, real assets, liquid alternatives, and solutions. Its Corporate and Other segment provides banking services for retail clients, as well as digital investment services. Allianz SE was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

