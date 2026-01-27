American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $66.88 and last traded at $66.88, with a volume of 7203 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.50.

American Business Bank Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $621.60 million, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.41.

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter.

American Business Bank Company Profile

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) is a Southern California–based commercial bank that provides a broad range of financial services to small and mid-sized businesses. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the bank focuses on building long-term relationships with clients in industries such as real estate development, professional services, healthcare, technology, and manufacturing. Its regional footprint includes full-service offices across Los Angeles, Orange County, the Inland Empire, North County San Diego, and the Coachella Valley.

The bank’s core offerings encompass commercial real estate financing, construction and land development loans, equipment and vehicle financing, and working capital lines of credit.

