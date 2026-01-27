Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.83 and last traded at $38.7850, with a volume of 61241 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.66.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.09 and a 200-day moving average of $37.48. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DUHP. LRI Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 11,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 14,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 27,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

