DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.42 and last traded at $29.38, with a volume of 6997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.76.

DNBBY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of DNB Bank ASA in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of DNB Bank ASA in a research report on Friday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of DNB Bank ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS: DNBBY) is Norway’s largest financial services group, offering a broad range of banking, insurance and capital markets services to retail, corporate and institutional clients. The bank’s core activities encompass retail and commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, asset management, life insurance and pension products, as well as payment and card services. DNB provides traditional deposit and lending products, mortgages, savings and wealth management solutions, securities trading, corporate finance and treasury services.

The group operates through several specialized business lines, including DNB Markets for investment banking and capital markets activities and DNB Asset Management for portfolio management and investment funds.

