Sandoz Group (OTCMKTS:SDZNY) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Sandoz Group AG Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SDZNY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $82.89 and last traded at $82.7550, with a volume of 3174 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays raised Sandoz Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Sandoz Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SDZNY

Sandoz Group Stock Performance

Sandoz Group Company Profile

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

(Get Free Report)

Sandoz Group (OTCMKTS:SDZNY) is a multinational pharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of generic medicines and biosimilars. The company supplies off-patent small-molecule drugs as well as biologic alternatives intended to offer lower-cost therapeutic options across a range of clinical areas. Sandoz emphasizes access and affordability, positioning its portfolio to serve hospitals, pharmacies and health systems looking to expand patient access to essential therapies.

The company’s product offerings span conventional generics, complex and specialty generics, and a growing pipeline of biosimilar medicines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sandoz Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandoz Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.