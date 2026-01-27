VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $353.16 and last traded at $350.2510, with a volume of 100001 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $345.26.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $301.08 and a 200-day moving average of $272.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OIH. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

