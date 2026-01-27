VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $353.16 and last traded at $350.2510, with a volume of 100001 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $345.26.
Here are the key news stories impacting VanEck Oil Services ETF this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Higher crude demand from India (December imports at a nine?month high) supports longer?term oil flows and activity for service providers. India’s December crude oil imports climb to nine-month high
- Positive Sentiment: U.S. LNG export capacity and volumes rose strongly in 2025 (record flows and new capacity under construction), which supports demand for offshore/onshore services and midstream capex. U.S. LNG Exports Surge Despite 4Q25 Headwinds
- Positive Sentiment: ADNOC’s CEO says global oil demand will stay above 100m bpd through 2040, underscoring structural demand that favors longer?term oilfield services spending. Oil demand to hold above 100 million bpd through 2040, says ADNOC CEO
- Positive Sentiment: OPEC+ is likely to maintain its output pause for March, which has supported prices and benefits oil services exposure. OPEC+ likely maintain oil production pause for March as prices climb, sources say
- Positive Sentiment: U.S. administration moved toward offering new offshore lease areas in California, a signal of potential future drilling activity for service firms. Trump administration takes first step toward offering new offshore oil drilling leases in California
- Neutral Sentiment: Mixed supply flows: a tanker carrying Venezuelan heavy oil departed to Louisiana under a recent deal — increases feedstock availability but shifts trade patterns. Tanker carrying Venezuelan heavy oil departs to Louisiana, shipping data shows
- Neutral Sentiment: TotalEnergies extended Libya concessions to 2050 — potential future output growth but timing and execution remain uncertain for services exposure. TotalEnergies extends Libya’s Waha oil concessions to 2050
- Negative Sentiment: U.S. Gulf Coast crude and LNG exports temporarily fell to zero during the recent winter storm, disrupting flows and port activity — a near?term operational hit for services and logistics. US Gulf Coast oil, LNG exports hit zero on Sunday due to freeze, Vortexa says
- Negative Sentiment: Despite weather?driven production cuts, oil prices slipped in recent sessions as demand concerns and technical selling pressured markets — negative for day?to?day outlook on oil services revenues. Oil slips even as US winter storm curbs crude output
- Negative Sentiment: Several market technicals and commentary point to downside pressure and range?bound crude trading, which can cap upside for oil?services stocks in the near term. Crude Oil Drops Below Key Levels While Natural Gas Surges on Winter Demand
VanEck Oil Services ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $301.08 and a 200-day moving average of $272.63.
About VanEck Oil Services ETF
The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.
