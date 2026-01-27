Xtrackers MSCI USA Selection Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Xtrackers MSCI USA Selection Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $65.00 and last traded at $65.1430, with a volume of 463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.95.

Xtrackers MSCI USA Selection Equity ETF Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.48. The stock has a market cap of $564.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xtrackers MSCI USA Selection Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USSG. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI USA Selection Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI USA Selection Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $6,443,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI USA Selection Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $199,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Xtrackers MSCI USA Selection Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI USA Selection Equity ETF by 96.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 6,041 shares during the period.

About Xtrackers MSCI USA Selection Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (USSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, screened for environmental, social, and governance characteristics. USSG was launched on Mar 7, 2019 and is managed by Xtrackers.

