Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $57.93 and last traded at $57.8450, with a volume of 120028 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.61.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.7%

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.66. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Fidelity High Dividend ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity High Dividend ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ballew Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 29,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period.

About Fidelity High Dividend ETF

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.