DPM Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

DPM Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.00 and last traded at $37.43, with a volume of 2908 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.65.

Several research firms have issued reports on DPMLF. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DPM Metals in a research note on Monday. Zacks Research upgraded DPM Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DPM Metals in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of DPM Metals in a report on Friday, December 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.86.

DPM Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. DPM Metals had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 39.03%.The firm had revenue of $267.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.95 million. As a group, analysts forecast that DPM Metals Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) is a Canada?based precious metals producer with a focus on gold and copper mining. The company’s primary operations are located in southeastern Europe, where it owns and operates the Chelopech mine, a high?grade gold?copper?silver underground mine in Bulgaria. In addition to gold?copper production at Chelopech, Dundee Precious Metals is advancing the Krumovgrad gold project, also in Bulgaria, which is expected to further diversify its output and extend the company’s production profile.

At Chelopech, Dundee Precious Metals employs a conventional flotation process to recover gold, copper and silver from sulphide ores.

