Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.36 and last traded at $29.2460, with a volume of 3153882 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.18.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.41. The company has a market capitalization of $76.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 44,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,152,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,483,000 after acquiring an additional 95,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 22,130 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.