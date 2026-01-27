Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Iberdrola S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $90.19 and last traded at $89.98, with a volume of 3519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBDRY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Erste Group Bank raised Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Iberdrola from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Iberdrola Trading Up 0.9%

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $149.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.72.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.56 billion. Iberdrola had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 8.99%. Analysts forecast that Iberdrola S.A. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Iberdrola Company Profile

Iberdrola, SA is a Spanish multinational electric utility headquartered in Bilbao that develops, produces and supplies electricity and related energy services. The company’s core activities span electricity generation across a diverse mix of assets, transmission and distribution network ownership and operation, and retail supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Iberdrola also offers energy management and digital solutions aimed at improving efficiency and integrating distributed and renewable resources.

Renewable energy is a central focus of Iberdrola’s business strategy, with significant investments in wind (onshore and offshore), hydroelectric and solar power and in the modernization of grids to accommodate increasing shares of intermittent generation.

See Also

