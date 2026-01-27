Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Mizuho Analyst Says

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $390.00 to $480.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MU. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Wedbush set a $320.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $325.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.76.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on MU

Micron Technology Stock Up 5.0%

Shares of MU traded up $19.27 on Tuesday, reaching $408.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,966,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,805,383. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $61.54 and a twelve month high of $412.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.61 billion, a PE ratio of 38.69 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $284.66 and a 200-day moving average of $203.84.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 28.15%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 26,623 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.04, for a total transaction of $10,410,657.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 323,486 shares in the company, valued at $126,495,965.44. This trade represents a 7.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teyin M. Liu acquired 11,600 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $337.22 per share, with a total value of $3,911,752.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 25,910 shares in the company, valued at $8,737,370.20. This represents a 81.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 209,623 shares of company stock valued at $53,066,945. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,510 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,414 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,249,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 512,994 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $150,940,000 after buying an additional 23,121 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Breaks ground on a major Singapore wafer fab: Micron announced a planned ~$24 billion, 10?year investment to add 700k sq. ft. of cleanroom capacity in Singapore to boost NAND/HBM supply and co?locate R&D and packaging for faster tech transitions. This directly addresses AI-driven shortages and underpins revenue/capacity visibility. Read More.

Breaks ground on a major Singapore wafer fab: Micron announced a planned ~$24 billion, 10?year investment to add 700k sq. ft. of cleanroom capacity in Singapore to boost NAND/HBM supply and co?locate R&D and packaging for faster tech transitions. This directly addresses AI-driven shortages and underpins revenue/capacity visibility. Read More. Positive Sentiment: AI-driven demand and margin expansion thesis reinforced: investor commentary and fund letters point to sustained HBM/DRAM tightness that is expanding Micron’s margins and supporting a multi?year earnings re?rating. Read More.

AI-driven demand and margin expansion thesis reinforced: investor commentary and fund letters point to sustained HBM/DRAM tightness that is expanding Micron’s margins and supporting a multi?year earnings re?rating. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street additions and bullish initiations: analysts (e.g., William Blair) have started/raised coverage with Outperform/Buy calls, adding momentum and validating the AI?memory growth story. Upgrades and higher targets are supporting buying interest. Read More.

Wall Street additions and bullish initiations: analysts (e.g., William Blair) have started/raised coverage with Outperform/Buy calls, adding momentum and validating the AI?memory growth story. Upgrades and higher targets are supporting buying interest. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst comparisons and broker noise can move short?term flows: comparison pieces (e.g., vs. Western Digital) and frequent coverage mean upgrades/downgrades or relative calls could cause intra?day volatility even if the structural story remains intact. Read More.

Analyst comparisons and broker noise can move short?term flows: comparison pieces (e.g., vs. Western Digital) and frequent coverage mean upgrades/downgrades or relative calls could cause intra?day volatility even if the structural story remains intact. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Price moves across the industry: a Chinese chip firm raised prices sharply, underscoring tight supply and cost pressure in memory markets — a macro sign that can support pricing but is not specific to Micron. Read More.

Price moves across the industry: a Chinese chip firm raised prices sharply, underscoring tight supply and cost pressure in memory markets — a macro sign that can support pricing but is not specific to Micron. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Competitive risk — Samsung qualifying HBM4 for Nvidia: reports that Samsung will supply Nvidia with next?gen HBM4 chips (mass production/qualification timelines) introduce displacement risk for Micron’s HBM pricing and share assumptions, which could cap upside if sustained. Read More.

Competitive risk — Samsung qualifying HBM4 for Nvidia: reports that Samsung will supply Nvidia with next?gen HBM4 chips (mass production/qualification timelines) introduce displacement risk for Micron’s HBM pricing and share assumptions, which could cap upside if sustained. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider activity mixed: a recent EVP sale (~26.6k shares) may be viewed as a modest negative signal or routine liquidity; offset by other insider buying earlier in January — monitor further insider transactions for conviction. Read More.

About Micron Technology

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.