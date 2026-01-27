Berenberg Bank Has Lowered Expectations for NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) Stock Price

NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 128 to GBX 98 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,London Stock Exchange reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 39.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Panmure Gordon reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 price target on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on NewRiver REIT from GBX 90 to GBX 95 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, NewRiver REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 97.67.

Get NewRiver REIT alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on NRR

NewRiver REIT Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NewRiver REIT stock traded up GBX 0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 70.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,568,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,915. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.77. The company has a market capitalization of £300.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 69.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 70.93. NewRiver REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 62.90 and a 52 week high of GBX 81.50.

NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 3.10 EPS for the quarter. NewRiver REIT had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 4.16%. Sell-side analysts predict that NewRiver REIT will post 7.4795268 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Allan Lockhart sold 168,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 68, for a total value of £114,845.20. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NewRiver REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NewRiver is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing retail and leisure assets across the UK. Every day, our shopping centres, retail parks and pubs provide essential goods and services to their local communities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NewRiver REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewRiver REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.