Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Wendy’s (WEN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Wendy’s (NASDAQ: WEN) recently:
- 1/21/2026 – Wendy’s had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 1/21/2026 – Wendy’s was upgraded by analysts at Argus to a “hold” rating.
- 1/20/2026 – Wendy’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $9.00 to $8.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/9/2026 – Wendy’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $8.00 to $7.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/8/2026 – Wendy’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $12.00 to $11.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/8/2026 – Wendy’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $11.00 to $9.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.
- 1/6/2026 – Wendy’s had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $9.50 to $8.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 12/22/2025 – Wendy’s had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They now have a $8.50 price target on the stock.
- 12/17/2025 – Wendy’s had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $9.00 to $8.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 12/3/2025 – Wendy’s had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $12.00.
Wendy’s Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.57%.
Founded in 1969 by entrepreneur Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio, Wendy’s expanded rapidly through both company-owned and franchised outlets.
