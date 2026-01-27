Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Wendy’s (WEN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Wendy’s (NASDAQ: WEN) recently:

1/21/2026 – Wendy’s had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

1/21/2026 – Wendy’s was upgraded by analysts at Argus to a “hold” rating.

1/20/2026 – Wendy’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $9.00 to $8.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/9/2026 – Wendy’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $8.00 to $7.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

1/8/2026 – Wendy’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $12.00 to $11.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/8/2026 – Wendy’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $11.00 to $9.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

1/6/2026 – Wendy’s had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $9.50 to $8.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/22/2025 – Wendy’s had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They now have a $8.50 price target on the stock.

12/17/2025 – Wendy’s had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $9.00 to $8.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/3/2025 – Wendy’s had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $12.00.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.57%.

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) operates as a global quick-service restaurant chain, best known for its square-shaped beef patties, fresh ingredient sourcing and signature Frosty dessert. The company’s menu features a variety of hamburgers, chicken sandwiches, salads, breakfast sandwiches, sides and beverages, designed to appeal to a broad customer base seeking both classic and contemporary fast-food options. Wendy’s has placed particular emphasis on product innovation, introducing limited-time offerings and revamped core menu items to maintain customer interest and respond to evolving dining trends.

Founded in 1969 by entrepreneur Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio, Wendy’s expanded rapidly through both company-owned and franchised outlets.

