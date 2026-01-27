SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,067 at Berenberg Bank

SEGRO (LON:SGRO – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,056 to GBX 1,067 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,London Stock Exchange reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 42.00% from the company’s previous close.

SGRO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 780 price objective on shares of SEGRO in a report on Friday, October 17th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on SEGRO from GBX 677 to GBX 700 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 897.

LON SGRO traded down GBX 0.60 on Monday, hitting GBX 751.40. 2,124,480 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,133,818. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 713.36 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 678.62. SEGRO has a twelve month low of GBX 586.85 and a twelve month high of GBX 756.40. The company has a market capitalization of £10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.79.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, asset manager and developer of modern warehousing, industrial property and data centres across the UK and seven other European countries.

