SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,067 at Berenberg Bank

SEGRO (LON:SGRO – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,056 to GBX 1,067 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,London Stock Exchange reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 42.00% from the company’s previous close.
SGRO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 780 price objective on shares of SEGRO in a report on Friday, October 17th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on SEGRO from GBX 677 to GBX 700 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 897.
Get Our Latest Report on SEGRO
SEGRO Stock Down 0.1%
SEGRO Company Profile
SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, asset manager and developer of modern warehousing, industrial property and data centres across the UK and seven other European countries.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SEGRO
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- Do not delete, read immediately
- Refund From 1933: Trump’s Reset May Create Instant Wealth
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- The $100 Trillion AI Story No One Is Telling You
Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.