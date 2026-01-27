SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,067 at Berenberg Bank

SEGRO (LON:SGROGet Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,056 to GBX 1,067 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,London Stock Exchange reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 42.00% from the company’s previous close.

SGRO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 780 price objective on shares of SEGRO in a report on Friday, October 17th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on SEGRO from GBX 677 to GBX 700 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 897.

SEGRO Stock Down 0.1%

LON SGRO traded down GBX 0.60 on Monday, hitting GBX 751.40. 2,124,480 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,133,818. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 713.36 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 678.62. SEGRO has a twelve month low of GBX 586.85 and a twelve month high of GBX 756.40. The company has a market capitalization of £10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.79.

SEGRO Company Profile

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, asset manager and developer of modern warehousing, industrial property and data centres across the UK and seven other European countries.

