TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $54.67 and last traded at $55.26, with a volume of 30090 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TATT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark began coverage on shares of TAT Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital set a $53.00 price target on TAT Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on TAT Technologies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Jones Trading initiated coverage on TAT Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TAT Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TAT Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

Get TAT Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on TAT Technologies

TAT Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.33 and a 200-day moving average of $40.24. The firm has a market cap of $674.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.39 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 4.44.

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.03). TAT Technologies had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 9.08%.The firm had revenue of $46.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.27 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TAT Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TAT Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in TAT Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. GWN Securities Inc. acquired a new position in TAT Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TAT Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of TAT Technologies by 470.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. 15.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TAT Technologies

(Get Free Report)

TAT Technologies Ltd. is a global provider of environmental control and thermal management solutions for the aerospace industry. The company specializes in the design, manufacturing and support of aircraft environmental control systems (ECS), heat exchangers and related components. Its product portfolio serves commercial and military airframers, engine manufacturers and airlines, offering critical systems that regulate cabin pressure, temperature and ventilation on fixed-wing and rotary aircraft.

Key offerings include air cycle machines, preconditioned air units, steam/water separators and specialty heat exchangers engineered to meet stringent aerospace standards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TAT Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAT Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.