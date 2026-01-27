China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $47.85 and last traded at $46.6250, with a volume of 58597 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of China Yuchai International in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on China Yuchai International in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research cut China Yuchai International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of China Yuchai International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

China Yuchai International Stock Up 9.7%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Yuchai International

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.89.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in China Yuchai International in the 3rd quarter valued at $724,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in China Yuchai International in the third quarter valued at about $2,270,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in China Yuchai International by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 135,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 56,085 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 136.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 9,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International in the second quarter worth about $4,759,000.

China Yuchai International Company Profile

China Yuchai International Ltd. (NYSE: CYD) is a Cayman Islands–incorporated holding company with principal executive offices in Singapore. Through its subsidiaries, the company is a leading manufacturer and distributor of diesel engines in the People’s Republic of China. Its principal operating subsidiary, Guangxi Yuchai Machinery Company Limited (GYMCL), has been producing diesel engines since 1951 and ranks among the country’s largest heavy-duty engine makers.

The company’s core product portfolio includes high-speed and medium-speed diesel engines for on-highway trucks and buses, off-road vehicles such as construction and agricultural machinery, marine propulsion systems, and power generator sets.

