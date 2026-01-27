Prudential Public (NYSE:PUK) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Prudential Public Limited Company (NYSE:PUK – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.06 and last traded at $32.6360, with a volume of 102437 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.15.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PUK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Prudential Public in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Public currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.14.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PUK. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Prudential Public by 59.9% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Public by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Public by 448.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Public by 626.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Prudential Public by 90.6% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Public (NYSE: PUK) is the New York listing for Prudential plc, a London?headquartered international life insurance and financial services group. The company provides a range of long?term savings, retirement and protection products designed for individual and institutional customers. Its core offerings include life insurance, pensions and annuities, group protection, and wealth and asset management services delivered through both proprietary and third?party distribution channels.

Prudential operates across multiple regions, with significant focus on fast?growing markets in Asia and Africa alongside its established businesses in Europe and other international markets.

