Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.08 and last traded at $39.6580, with a volume of 824389 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.40.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Research downgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.89. The company has a market capitalization of $77.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.96.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2,807.4% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 61.8% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 178.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is a global banking and financial services company headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany. Founded in 1870 to support German foreign trade, the firm has grown into a full-service bank offering a wide range of banking, advisory and transaction services to corporate, institutional, and private clients. Over its history the bank has expanded internationally and developed capabilities across capital markets, investment banking, retail and commercial banking, and wealth management.

The bank’s core business activities include corporate and investment banking—covering financing, advisory, sales and trading, and capital markets services—along with private & commercial banking for individual and small-to-medium enterprise clients.

