Whittier Trust Co. Has $899,000 Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF $SCHE

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,398 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHE. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,764,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,129,000 after acquiring an additional 178,191 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,693,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,694 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 176.4% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,631,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,145 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $74,621,000. Finally, Rebalance LLC grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 2,075,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,257,000 after buying an additional 78,925 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $34.97 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.74. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.54. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $24.11 and a 52 week high of $34.78.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe. The types of derivatives used by the Fund are options, futures, options on futures and swaps. The Fund may lend its portfolio securities to brokers, dealers and other financial institutions.

