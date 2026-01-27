RTX (NYSE:RTX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10, Zacks reports. RTX had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share.
RTX Stock Performance
RTX stock opened at $194.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $260.80 billion, a PE ratio of 39.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.44. RTX has a 12-month low of $112.27 and a 12-month high of $203.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $182.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.26.
RTX Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.85%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On RTX
Analyst Ratings Changes
RTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on RTX in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $203.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.88.
RTX News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:
- Positive Sentiment: RTX reported strong full?year 2025 results — higher sales, EPS and free cash flow — and issued a 2026 outlook calling for continued sales, earnings and cash?flow growth, which should support revenue visibility and investor confidence. RTX Reports 2025 Results and Announces 2026 Outlook
- Positive Sentiment: WSJ highlights RTX’s higher Q4 sales and an upbeat outlook, noting defense end?market strength (particularly munitions and missiles) as a key growth driver — a fundamental tailwind for margins and cash flow. RTX Posts Higher Sales, Issues Upbeat Outlook
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst previews and earnings?expectation pieces outline what to watch in the Q4 print (guidance detail, segment margins, free cash flow cadence); these set the framework for near?term volatility but don’t change the underlying outlook. RTX Q4 earnings on deck: What to expect
- Neutral Sentiment: Consumer GPU and OEM news (laptop launches, restocks and promotions featuring RTX?series GPUs) supports brand demand in the gaming/PC channel but is a secondary driver vs. defense and aerospace revenue for RTX the company. Example: Dell Outlet restock of Alienware laptops with RTX 5090 GPUs. Dell Outlet Restocked Alienware Area-51 16 Gaming Laptops with RTX 5090 GPUs
- Negative Sentiment: Some market commentary questions whether the multi?year share run and current valuation leave room for further upside, flagging potential investor caution and profit?taking risk despite strong results. Is It Too Late To Consider RTX (RTX) After Its Strong Multi Year Share Price Run
RTX Company Profile
RTX (NYSE: RTX) is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.
RTX’s operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.
