RTX (NYSE:RTX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

RTX (NYSE:RTX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. RTX had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share.

RTX Stock Performance

RTX stock opened at $194.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $260.80 billion, a PE ratio of 39.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.44. RTX has a 12-month low of $112.27 and a 12-month high of $203.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $182.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.26.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RTX

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in RTX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the third quarter worth $35,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 9.0% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Abel Hall LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on RTX in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $203.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.88.

RTX Company Profile

RTX (NYSE: RTX) is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX’s operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

