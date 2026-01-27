Phoenix Financial Ltd. Buys New Stake in Firefly Aerospace, Inc. $FLY

Phoenix Financial Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Firefly Aerospace, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLY – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 493,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,468,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLY. LBP AM SA acquired a new position in shares of Firefly Aerospace in the third quarter worth about $1,795,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Firefly Aerospace during the third quarter worth approximately $3,836,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Firefly Aerospace in the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Canal Insurance CO purchased a new stake in shares of Firefly Aerospace in the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000.

Get Firefly Aerospace alerts:

Firefly Aerospace Price Performance

FLY opened at $25.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.54. Firefly Aerospace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $73.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 6.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Firefly Aerospace ( NASDAQ:FLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $30.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.93 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

FLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Firefly Aerospace in a research note on Monday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Firefly Aerospace from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Firefly Aerospace in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $33.00 price objective on Firefly Aerospace in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Firefly Aerospace from $55.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Firefly Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Firefly Aerospace

About Firefly Aerospace

(Free Report)

Firefly Aerospace (NASDAQ:FLY) is a U.S.-based aerospace company that designs, manufactures and operates launch vehicles and in-space systems for commercial, civil and national security customers. The company focuses on providing end-to-end small- and medium-lift launch services, mission integration and spacecraft hardware to support satellite deployment and on-orbit operations.

Firefly’s product portfolio includes the Alpha small launch vehicle, developed to carry small satellites to low Earth orbit, and plans for larger vehicles and in-space capabilities to address a range of payload sizes and mission profiles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Firefly Aerospace, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Firefly Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firefly Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.