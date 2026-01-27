Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF $FELC Shares Sold by KPP Advisory Services LLC

KPP Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FELC – Free Report) by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,452 shares during the quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 32.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FELC opened at $38.52 on Tuesday. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF has a 12-month low of $26.90 and a 12-month high of $38.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (FELC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap stocks belonging to a broad US equity index. The fund aims for growth of capital FELC was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

