Capri’s (CPRI) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $23.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 5.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CPRI. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Capri in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Capri in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Capri in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays began coverage on Capri in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Capri in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Get Capri alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CPRI

Capri Trading Down 1.5%

NYSE CPRI opened at $24.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -2.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.45. Capri has a 1-year low of $11.86 and a 1-year high of $28.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.16 and a 200-day moving average of $22.23.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $856.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.74 million. Capri had a negative return on equity of 138.53% and a negative net margin of 29.55%.Capri has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.80 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.400 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capri will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Capri

In related news, CFO Rajal Mehta sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total value of $259,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,236.36. This represents a 93.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPRI. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 0.6% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,215,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,313,000 after purchasing an additional 31,684 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Capri by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,479,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,282,000 after buying an additional 724,967 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Capri during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,906,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Capri by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,882,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,032,000 after acquiring an additional 855,330 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,269,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,163,000 after acquiring an additional 229,202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

About Capri

(Get Free Report)

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE: CPRI) is a global luxury fashion company that designs, markets and distributes a range of premium lifestyle products. The company’s principal brands—Michael Kors, Versace and Jimmy Choo—offer handbags, ready-to-wear apparel, footwear, watches, jewelry, fragrance and other accessories. Capri Holdings combines in-house design talent with international sourcing, manufacturing and retail operations to deliver collections that reflect each brand’s distinct heritage and aesthetic vision.

Formed in 2018 through the rebranding of Michael Kors Holdings following the acquisition of Versace, Capri has since integrated Jimmy Choo into its portfolio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.