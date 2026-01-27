IonQ’s (IONQ) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $80.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 84.46% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on IonQ from $32.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on IonQ in a report on Thursday, November 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on IonQ in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of IonQ from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of IonQ in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.91.

IonQ Price Performance

Shares of IonQ stock opened at $43.37 on Tuesday. IonQ has a 1 year low of $17.88 and a 1 year high of $84.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.66 and its 200 day moving average is $51.45. The stock has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 2.63.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($3.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($3.14). The firm had revenue of $39.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.99 million. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 127.06% and a negative net margin of 1,836.32%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 221.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that IonQ will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at IonQ

In other IonQ news, Director William J. Teuber, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.81 per share, with a total value of $109,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 6,413 shares in the company, valued at $351,496.53. This represents a 45.32% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $4,689,000.00. Following the sale, the executive owned 432,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,285,364.24. This trade represents a 18.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 125,000 shares of company stock worth $5,992,000 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IonQ

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in IonQ by 119.3% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of IonQ by 700.0% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IonQ by 485.7% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank lifted its position in shares of IonQ by 112.5% in the third quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of IonQ by 3,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. 41.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key IonQ News

Here are the key news stories impacting IonQ this week:

Positive Sentiment: IonQ agreed to buy SkyWater Technology for about $1.8 billion in a cash?and?stock deal, bringing a U.S. pure?play foundry in?house to accelerate next?generation quantum processor development and create a vertically integrated full?stack quantum platform. This strategic move is being viewed as expansion of hardware capabilities and potential margin/roadmap benefits. Read More.

IonQ agreed to buy SkyWater Technology for about $1.8 billion in a cash?and?stock deal, bringing a U.S. pure?play foundry in?house to accelerate next?generation quantum processor development and create a vertically integrated full?stack quantum platform. This strategic move is being viewed as expansion of hardware capabilities and potential margin/roadmap benefits. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Market reaction: multiple market reports show the stock popped after the buyout announcement, signaling investor approval of the strategic rationale (hardware control, faster product scale). Read More.

Market reaction: multiple market reports show the stock popped after the buyout announcement, signaling investor approval of the strategic rationale (hardware control, faster product scale). Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Wide media/analyst coverage frames the deal as transformational but highlights execution and financing questions; some outlets compare IonQ’s potential scale to legacy leaders while noting the quantum market remains early. Read More.

Wide media/analyst coverage frames the deal as transformational but highlights execution and financing questions; some outlets compare IonQ’s potential scale to legacy leaders while noting the quantum market remains early. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary and investment?thesis writeups stress 2026 execution risks: scaling next?gen systems, competition, and integration of the foundry; these pieces are informative but not outright bullish or bearish. Read More.

Analyst commentary and investment?thesis writeups stress 2026 execution risks: scaling next?gen systems, competition, and integration of the foundry; these pieces are informative but not outright bullish or bearish. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Company hosted an M&A call (transcript available) that investors should read for details on deal financing, integration plan, and expected timeline for synergies. Read More.

Company hosted an M&A call (transcript available) that investors should read for details on deal financing, integration plan, and expected timeline for synergies. Read More. Negative Sentiment: A law firm announced an investigation into SkyWater’s board over the sale terms, asking whether shareholders received fair value — this raises potential litigation, delay, or revision risk that could affect deal certainty and short?term sentiment. Read More.

IonQ Company Profile

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. It also provides contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing hardware systems; maintenance and support services; and consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on quantum computing systems.

Featured Stories

