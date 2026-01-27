Bank of America Has Lowered Expectations for W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Stock Price

W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Bank of America from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WRB. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of W.R. Berkley in a report on Friday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of W.R. Berkley from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of W.R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI set a $69.00 target price on shares of W.R. Berkley and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $84.00 price target on shares of W.R. Berkley and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $70.80.

Shares of WRB stock opened at $66.92 on Tuesday. W.R. Berkley has a 12-month low of $57.75 and a 12-month high of $78.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.76 and a 200-day moving average of $72.07. The company has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.39.

W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. W.R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 13.01%.W.R. Berkley’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that W.R. Berkley will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other W.R. Berkley news, major shareholder Sumitomo Insurance Co L. Mitsui purchased 368,000 shares of W.R. Berkley stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.96 per share, for a total transaction of $24,641,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 54,589,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,655,313,187.84. This trade represents a 0.68% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have bought 5,782,916 shares of company stock valued at $399,073,250. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in W.R. Berkley during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of W.R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of W.R. Berkley in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in W.R. Berkley in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE: WRB) is a publicly traded insurance holding company that underwrites and sells commercial property and casualty insurance, specialty insurance products, and reinsurance. Headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut, the company operates a portfolio of underwriting businesses that focus on niche and specialty commercial risks, offering coverage tailored to industries such as transportation, construction, professional services and other commercial lines.

The company’s product mix includes primary and excess casualty, property, professional liability, environmental and other specialty lines, together with treaty and facultative reinsurance solutions.

