NWF Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI

NWF Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,268 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of NWF Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. NWF Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $10,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scott Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 124.4% in the third quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 123,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,037,000 after buying an additional 68,548 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 214,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,256,000 after acquiring an additional 15,186 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 187,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,706,000 after purchasing an additional 15,195 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,534,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,622,000 after purchasing an additional 54,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BG Investment Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 49.1% in the third quarter. BG Investment Services Inc. now owns 68,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 22,670 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $58.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $42.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.60. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.94 and a 52 week high of $59.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.11.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income. JEPI was launched on May 20, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan.

