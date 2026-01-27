NWF Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPQ

NWF Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,242 shares during the period. NWF Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $5,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 119.2% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:JEPQ opened at $59.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.21. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $44.31 and a 12-month high of $59.60. The company has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a $0.5761 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 11.6%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach. The fund also invests in ELNs in seeking income generation. JEPQ was launched on May 3, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

