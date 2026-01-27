Noble Mineral Exploration (CVE:NOB) Trading Down 37.5% – Time to Sell?

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (CVE:NOB – Get Free Report) shares fell 37.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.15. 3,006,736 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 105% from the average session volume of 1,470,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Noble Mineral Exploration Stock Down 37.5%

The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.06. The firm has a market cap of C$20.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.61 and a beta of -0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 14.06 and a quick ratio of 16.26.

About Noble Mineral Exploration

(Get Free Report)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, gold, copper, and PGM deposits. The company was formerly known as Ring of Fire Resources Inc and changed its name to Noble Mineral Exploration Inc in March 2012. Noble Mineral Exploration Inc is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Mineral Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Mineral Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.