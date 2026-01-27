Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY Stake Lessened by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 39,579 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $8,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 194,925,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,023,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522,202 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 16.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,802,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,277,456,000 after buying an additional 10,195,775 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,176,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,132,976,000 after acquiring an additional 723,459 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,554,154,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.3% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 32,579,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,508,099,000 after purchasing an additional 432,158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Trading

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $54.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $111.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 12 month low of $42.52 and a 12 month high of $63.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.45.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend

Bristol Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 76.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from Bristol Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 85.14%.

Wall Street Analyst

A number of research firms have weighed in on BMY. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Truist Financial set a $65.00 price objective on Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.86.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company’s core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS’s marketed portfolio and late?stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune?mediated conditions.

