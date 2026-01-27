Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,646 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $11,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keynote Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 36.3% during the third quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 2,994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 2,882 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $517.00 to $492.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $586.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $398.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $543.82.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $581.62 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1 year low of $410.11 and a 1 year high of $596.22. The company has a market cap of $134.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $498.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $476.96.

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin’s product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

