Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation $LSCC

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 63.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 683,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,491,000 after purchasing an additional 137,140 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 96,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after purchasing an additional 45,400 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 89.8% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 7.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO Ford Tamer acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,272,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 275,745 shares in the company, valued at $17,545,654.35. This represents a 7.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Pravin Desale sold 5,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total transaction of $399,160.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 105,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,406,496.09. The trade was a 5.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 19,105 shares of company stock worth $1,369,590 over the last ninety days. 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LSCC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 3rd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $80.00 target price on Lattice Semiconductor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Down 1.0%

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $83.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.95. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has a twelve month low of $34.69 and a twelve month high of $89.92. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 417.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.72.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $133.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.300-0.340 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lattice Semiconductor

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is a U.S.-based semiconductor company specializing in low-power, small-footprint programmable logic devices. The company’s product portfolio centers on field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), programmable logic devices (PLDs) and related intellectual property cores that enable customers to implement custom digital functions in applications where energy efficiency and compact size are critical. Lattice’s solutions are widely used to accelerate edge computing, support video and sensor interfaces, and provide flexible I/O connectivity across a variety of end markets.

The company offers a range of FPGA families, including the iCE40 series for ultra-low power mobile and consumer applications, the MachXO series for embedded control and security, and the ECP5 series for midrange performance in communications, industrial automation and automotive domains.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.