Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Invests $1.02 Million in AeroVironment, Inc. $AVAV

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVAV. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 296.0% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 99 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new stake in AeroVironment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 86.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

Insider Transactions at AeroVironment

In other news, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.60, for a total value of $367,232.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 17,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,359,847.60. This represents a 5.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen F. Page sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.62, for a total transaction of $377,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 51,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,258,997.62. This represents a 1.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,223 shares of company stock worth $1,092,503. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AeroVironment Trading Down 1.7%

NASDAQ AVAV opened at $302.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $287.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $294.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of -242.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.16. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.25 and a 52 week high of $417.86.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $472.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.16 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 5.08% and a positive return on equity of 3.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 150.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. AeroVironment has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.400-3.550 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on AVAV shares. Zacks Research raised shares of AeroVironment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on AeroVironment from $295.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on AeroVironment from $267.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.41.

Get Our Latest Report on AeroVironment

AeroVironment Company Profile

(Free Report)

AeroVironment, Inc (NASDAQ:AVAV) is a technology company specializing in unmanned aerial systems (UAS), tactical missiles and precision loitering munitions, electric vehicle charging and scalable energy systems. Headquartered in Monrovia, California, the company develops solutions for defense, public safety and commercial markets. Their offerings include small UAS for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, as well as advanced weapons systems designed to meet the needs of modern military operations.

The company’s unmanned aerial systems portfolio features platforms such as the Raven, Puma and Switchblade series, which are deployed by the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.