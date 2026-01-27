Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Position in SLB Limited $SLB

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 648,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,551 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in SLB were worth $22,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in SLB by 14.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,317,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,080,734,000 after buying an additional 18,672,021 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SLB by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,233,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $683,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719,852 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SLB during the 2nd quarter worth $618,697,000. Amundi increased its holdings in SLB by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 11,415,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $409,939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in SLB by 1.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,681,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $327,243,000 after purchasing an additional 114,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on SLB from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of SLB from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of SLB from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on shares of SLB in a report on Monday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of SLB in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $2,261,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 159,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,006,692.99. This trade represents a 27.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter John Coleman sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $197,010.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,795.22. This represents a 22.75% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 103,947 shares of company stock worth $3,871,337 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SLB Price Performance

SLB opened at $49.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.42 and a 200-day moving average of $36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33. SLB Limited has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $51.67.

SLB (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. SLB had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 9.45%.The business had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that SLB Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLB Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from SLB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. SLB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.10%.

Key Stories Impacting SLB

Here are the key news stories impacting SLB this week:

Positive Sentiment: Susquehanna raised its price target to $58 and kept a “positive” rating — the highest upgrade in this batch, implying ~16.6% upside. Susquehanna Upgrade The Fly

Susquehanna raised its price target to $58 and kept a “positive” rating — the highest upgrade in this batch, implying ~16.6% upside. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America bumped its target to $55 and reaffirmed a “buy” stance, signaling ~10.6% upside and stronger confidence from a large sell?side house. BofA Upgrade

Bank of America bumped its target to $55 and reaffirmed a “buy” stance, signaling ~10.6% upside and stronger confidence from a large sell?side house. Positive Sentiment: BMO Capital Markets raised its target to $55 and keeps an “outperform” rating, another vote of confidence supporting higher near?term upside. BMO Upgrade The Fly

BMO Capital Markets raised its target to $55 and keeps an “outperform” rating, another vote of confidence supporting higher near?term upside. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its target to $54 and moved to “overweight,” reflecting increased expectations for SLB’s earnings and cash?flow trajectory. JPMorgan Upgrade

JPMorgan raised its target to $54 and moved to “overweight,” reflecting increased expectations for SLB’s earnings and cash?flow trajectory. Positive Sentiment: RBC lifted its target to $54 and kept an “outperform” rating, echoing the consensus that SLB’s fundamentals support higher valuation. RBC Upgrade The Fly

RBC lifted its target to $54 and kept an “outperform” rating, echoing the consensus that SLB’s fundamentals support higher valuation. Positive Sentiment: OilPrice reports North American revenue jumped after SLB closed the ChampionX acquisition — a near?term revenue and backlog boost that supports the recent analyst upgrades. OilPrice Article

OilPrice reports North American revenue jumped after SLB closed the ChampionX acquisition — a near?term revenue and backlog boost that supports the recent analyst upgrades. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks published analysis on SLB’s international revenue trends — useful for evaluating geographic exposure and growth sustainability but not an immediate catalyst. Zacks Analysis

SLB Company Profile

(Free Report)

SLB (NYSE: SLB), historically known as Schlumberger, is a leading global provider of technology, integrated project management and information solutions for the energy industry. Founded by Conrad and Marcel Schlumberger in 1926, the company develops and supplies products and services used across the exploration, drilling, completion and production phases of oil and gas development. Its offerings are intended to help operators characterize reservoirs, drill and complete wells, optimize production and manage field operations throughout the asset lifecycle.

SLB’s product and service portfolio spans reservoir characterization and well testing, wireline and logging services, directional drilling and drilling tools, well construction and completion technologies, production systems, and subsea equipment.

Featured Articles

