Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Takes $1.26 Million Position in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,610 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 141.3% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Arista Networks by 2,118.2% during the second quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 979.2% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.
Arista Networks Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $143.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.95 and a 200 day moving average of $134.38. The firm has a market cap of $181.22 billion, a PE ratio of 54.72, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.41. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $164.94.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ANET. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Monday, November 24th. Zacks Research downgraded Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $183.00 price objective (up previously from $179.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $171.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.44.
Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks
In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.79, for a total transaction of $1,070,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,321.36. This represents a 31.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth Duda sold 30,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total value of $3,858,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 12,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,668,843.36. This represents a 69.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 216,464 shares of company stock valued at $27,687,068 over the last quarter. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Arista Networks
Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista’s offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.
Central to Arista’s product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company’s hardware platforms.
