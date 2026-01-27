Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Lowers Holdings in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its stake in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,327 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 22,625 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $9,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in Amphenol during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 target price (up previously from $152.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $139.00 price objective on Amphenol and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Barclays upgraded Amphenol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Fox Advisors restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amphenol news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 258,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.20, for a total transaction of $36,945,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 167,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,013,924. This trade represents a 60.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $16,940,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,764,625. The trade was a 90.57% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 698,076 shares of company stock valued at $99,081,306. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amphenol Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of APH opened at $155.71 on Tuesday. Amphenol Corporation has a 12-month low of $56.45 and a 12-month high of $157.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

